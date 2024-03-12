    • flag_AZ
Iranian drug courier detained while crossing the border

On March 6, at 19:50, a violation of the border by Iran was recorded on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border in the area of responsibility of the “Geytepe” border guard. The border patrol took the necessary measures and detained the violator. He turned out to be an Iranian citizen, Aghamohammad Tohid Mirmahambatali, born in 1983. Almost 5 kg of methamphetamine and 1.3 kg of marijuana were seized from him.  The necessary investigative actions are being carried out, the message of the State Border Service for March 12.

On the same day, at 6:30 a.m., another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran was stopped on the territory of the Goradiz border guard. During operational activities in the adjacent territory, border guards found more than 11 kg of marijuana.

