    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • "Is the reason behind the scenes pressure or lack of political will for peace?’
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (archive photo)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (archive photo)

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

"Is the reason behind the scenes pressure or lack of political will for peace?’

In a region marked by decades of conflict, the prospect of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia has once again captured international attention. Amidst ongoing diplomatic maneuvers and shifting dynamics, the anticipated meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations has sparked cautious optimism tempered by lingering skepticism.

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, has indicated that a discussion on a draft peace treaty will be on the agenda for the upcoming ministerial meeting. This follows the exchange of proposals between the two countries in recent years, underscoring a concerted effort to find a diplomatic resolution to the longstanding dispute.

The groundwork for this meeting was laid during a bilateral encounter between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, where an agreement to convene the foreign ministers was reached. However, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, as evidenced by diverging perspectives and external pressures.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks regarding "third parties" potentially impeding the peace process highlight the complex geopolitical dimensions at play. Similarly, the United States, through State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, has reiterated its support for peace efforts while acknowledging unresolved issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Within Azerbaijan, opinions regarding the feasibility of a peace treaty vary. While official statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are awaited, voices within the ruling New Azerbaijan Party express skepticism about Armenia's commitment to genuine peace. Deputy Elshad Mirbashiroglu, in an interview with Turan, asserts that Armenia's dependence on external powers, particularly the West, complicates the negotiation process by introducing geopolitical agendas.

Contrary to this view, political commentator Arastun Orujlu offers a more pessimistic assessment, citing the history of stalled negotiations and fluctuating conditions. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, he highlights the propensity for additional demands and potential escalations, casting doubt on the likelihood of a successful peace treaty.

Indeed, the absence of direct bilateral negotiations and the influence of external mediators add layers of complexity to the peace process. While Armenian officials express interest in expediting the signing of a peace agreement, the mechanism and conditions for such negotiations remain subjects of contention.

Orujlu's skepticism underscores broader concerns about the lack of political will and underlying motivations driving the peace talks. Despite intermittent displays of willingness from both sides, the absence of sustained momentum and tangible progress raises doubts about the prospects for lasting peace.

As discussions continue and negotiations loom on the horizon, the road to peace in the South Caucasus remains fraught with uncertainty. While diplomatic overtures offer glimmers of hope, the enduring legacy of conflict and the intricacies of regional geopolitics underscore the formidable challenges ahead. Whether the anticipated meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will herald a breakthrough or merely serve as another chapter in a protracted saga remains to be seen.

Leave a review

Social

  • The names of some of the believers detained in recent days (updated) Social
    • 22 February 2024, 18:14

    The names of some of the believers detained in recent days (updated)

    Over the past three days, the number of detained believers throughout the territory of Azerbaijan has already exceeded 100 people, the relatives of believers said.

    Read more
  • PFPA activist is re-imprisoned in a punishment cell Social
    • 22 February 2024, 16:53

    PFPA activist is re-imprisoned in a punishment cell

    Shahin Hajiyev, a member of the Ganja district organization of the Popular Front Party, who is serving a prison sentence, was re-imprisoned after 15 years in a punishment cell, Turan was told in the human rights organization "Line of Protection". On February 3, in prison  number 6, he was put in a punishment cell after he wrote on his clothes: "I am not guilty" and "Show elections".

    Read more
  • The weather on Friday Social
    • 22 February 2024, 14:40

    The weather on Friday

    Precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on February 23, sometimes intense. Fog in the morning and evening; the wind is northeast, moderate. The air temperature at night is +2+4, during the day it will be +4+6 degrees. There will also be precipitation in the regions of the country, and snow in mountainous areas. The wind is easterly.

    Read more
  • In 2023, 6,343 kg of drugs were seized from illicit trafficking Social
    • 22 February 2024, 14:32

    In 2023, 6,343 kg of drugs were seized from illicit trafficking

    In 2023, 10,057 (27.3%) cases were initiated in connection with drug trafficking, by 5.7% less than in 2022. 65.3% of drugs were imported into the country without a marketing purpose, the State Statistics Committee, which refers to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. During the reporting period, 8697 persons were identified who committed crimes related to illicit trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances.

    Read more

Navalnının ölümü: Siyasi məhbusların həyatına görə kim məsuliyyət daşıyır? – Bəşir Süleymanlı Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line