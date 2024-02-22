The detentions of believers is intensifying
The names of some of the believers detained in recent days (updated)
By Thursday evening, the “Line of Protection” confirmed the names of eight detained believers: Bakhtiyar Mammadov (Astara region, the village of Suparibag); Eyvaz Bakhshiev (Astara region, the village of Archivan); Rahil Agayev (Bilasuvar region); Huseyn Rzayev (Neftchala region); Nasraddin Nasirov (Goychay region); Jeyhun Hajiyev (Movement "Muslim Unity"); Javanshir Jafarli and Haji Elkhan. All have been charged in connection with drugs.
* * *
The detentions of believers is intensifying
Over the past three days, the number of detained believers throughout the territory of Azerbaijan has already exceeded 100 people, the relatives of believers said.
The detentions began on February 19 and became widespread. For example, in Ganja, seven people were detained on one street. Detentions also took place in Baku, Bilasuvar, Neftechala, Astara, and Masalli. All detainees have been charged with drugs. According to relatives, the detainees once received religious education in Iran or made a pilgrimage to Karbala. The attempts to get comments from law enforcement agencies are futile.
22 February 2024
