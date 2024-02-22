Sheikh Pashazade received the delegation of the American Sterling Foundation
Sheikh Pashazade received the delegation of the American Sterling Foundation
On February 22, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade received an American delegation headed by Edward Rowe, President of the Sterling Foundation. Pashazade highly appreciated the Sterling Foundation's participation in mine clearance operations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
A member of the delegation, a priest of the Mormon Church of Utah, informed Pashazade about the registration process of their church in Azerbaijan. According to him, the religious community of Utah is interested in deepening spiritual ties with Azerbaijan.
Pashazade informed about the upcoming Intercultural Dialogue Forum in May, to which representatives of the Mormon Church are also invited. He also said that within the framework of COP 29, which will be held in Azerbaijan in November, world religious leaders will gather in Baku to morally assess the problems of climate change, the press release of the Office of Muslims of the Caucasus.
-
- Politics
- 22 February 2024 17:38
-
Politics
-
- 23 February 2024, 01:00
FC "Qarabagh" defeated the Portuguese "Braga" with a score of 6:5 after two matches For the first time in its history, it reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.
-
- 22 February 2024, 17:38
On Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. The Azerbaijan-EU relations, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as prospects for a draft peace agreement were discussed at the meeting, a statement of the Foreign Ministry.
-
- 22 February 2024, 15:15
On February 22, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced decisions on four complaints from Azerbaijan. In the case of Rasim Isagov, Ali Abdullayev, Mubariz Abdulkarimov and Rauf Abdurakhmanli v. Azerbaijan, the applicants complained of unlawful interference, violation of rights and freedoms.
-
- 22 February 2024, 15:02
In a celebration marking Emperor Naruhito's birthday, the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted a reception, underscoring the enduring warmth between the two nations. The occasion, observed annually on February 23rd, drew over 10,000 well-wishes from Japan, reflecting the deep reverence and enthusiasm for the imperial family within Japanese society.
Leave a review