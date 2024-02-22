The Foreign Ministry received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus
On Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. The Azerbaijan-EU relations, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as prospects for a draft peace agreement were discussed at the meeting, a statement of the Foreign Ministry.
As for the draft peace agreement, the Armenian side has received regular comments from Azerbaijan, which is "interested in starting negotiations in this direction." It was noted that the Armenian Constitution retains claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and they are unacceptable.
The parties exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, statement of the Foreign Ministry.
