    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • The Foreign Ministry received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus
The Foreign Ministry received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus

The Foreign Ministry received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Foreign Ministry received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus

On Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. The Azerbaijan-EU relations, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as prospects for a draft peace agreement were discussed at the meeting,   a statement of the Foreign Ministry.

As for the draft peace agreement, the Armenian side has received regular comments from Azerbaijan, which is "interested in starting negotiations in this direction." It was noted that the Armenian Constitution retains claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and they are unacceptable.

The parties exchanged  views on bilateral and regional issues, statement of the  Foreign Ministry.

Leave a review

Politics

Navalnının ölümü: Siyasi məhbusların həyatına görə kim məsuliyyət daşıyır? – Bəşir Süleymanlı Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line