PFPA activist is re-imprisoned in a punishment cell

Shahin Hajiyev, a member of the Ganja district organization of the Popular Front Party, who is serving a prison sentence, was re-imprisoned after 15 years in a punishment cell, Turan was told in the human rights organization "Line of Protection". On February 3, in prison number 6, he was put in a punishment cell after he wrote on his clothes: "I am not guilty" and "Show elections".

At the end of his sentence, the head of the prison asked him: "Have you become smarter?", in response, Hajiyev began to sharply criticize the authorities of the country. After that, he received a new sentence of 10 days. Turan failed to get comments in the Prison Service.

*Shahin Hajiyev was arrested in November 2021 on charges of large-scale drug trafficking, and subsequently sentenced to 6 years in prison. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.