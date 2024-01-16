It's going to be windy on Wednesday

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on January 17. Strong northwestern wind will blow, which is expected to weaken by evening. Air temperature at night will be 0+5, during the day it will be +7+10.

In the regions of the country, precipitation in the form of snow will be blown through in mountainous areas. Fog in places; wind is western, gusty.

Air temperature at night in the lowlands will be - 1-6 frost, during the day it will be + 7+ 12 heat. In the mountains at night - 5-10 frost, in the afternoon it will be 0-5. Roads will be covered with ice.