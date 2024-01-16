It's going to be windy on Wednesday
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on January 17. Strong northwestern wind will blow, which is expected to weaken by evening. Air temperature at night will be 0+5, during the day it will be +7+10.
In the regions of the country, precipitation in the form of snow will be blown through in mountainous areas. Fog in places; wind is western, gusty.
Air temperature at night in the lowlands will be - 1-6 frost, during the day it will be + 7+ 12 heat. In the mountains at night - 5-10 frost, in the afternoon it will be 0-5. Roads will be covered with ice.
- 16 January 2024, 18:21
On January 16, trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov, At the trial in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov rejected the drug charge against him. He stated that after being detained, he was forced to confess to the Narimanov district police department under physical pressure. He was also threatened with a search of the house and the prosecution of other family members. He also testified that when he was brought to the police, he was told that the order for arrest came from "above" and he had to confess to drugs. Israfilov linked the criminal case against him to trade union activities.
- 16 January 2024, 17:29
On Wednesday, January 17, a strong northwesterly wind is expected in Baku throughout the day, with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. In some places of the Absheron Peninsula, wind gusts will reach 30-32 m/s, the National Hydrometeorological Service said in an alert.
- 16 January 2024, 17:25
The mobile operator has reaffirmed its adherence to the ISO 10004:2018 standard Azercell has successfully completed the certification audit for compliance with international standards in the field of Customer Services. As the next indicator of the high level of service provided to subscribers, the country's leading operator has been awarded the international ISO 10004:2018 certificate for quality management. The evaluation was carried out by 'TÜV Austria Azerbaijan' LLC in accordance with TÜV AUSTRIA TURK audit and certification procedures. The certificate has been issued for 3 years.
- 16 January 2024, 17:06
According to rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the evening of January 16, the body of the 9th victim was found were found in the debris in a Furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of the capital on January 15.
