Judging by the dynamics, the situation is getting worse - Safarov

As Azerbaijan gears up for both parliamentary and municipal elections later this year, concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the state of civil liberties are casting long shadows over the proceedings. These elections, set against a backdrop of governmental claims of reform and opposition allegations of manipulation, underscore a deepening tension in the country's democratic processes.

The last parliamentary elections, held unexpectedly six months ahead of schedule, were officially described as a move to "accelerate reforms." However, opposition parties have criticized the decision as a rushed effort to entrench power, dubbing it "a hasty falsification of the elections." Under Azerbaijani law, parliamentary elections are scheduled every five years, positioning the next round for November. Yet, with Baku hosting a significant UN climate event that month, officials hint at the possibility of an even earlier election date.

Authorities maintain that the elections will adhere to Azerbaijani electoral laws, which promise some degree of transparency and public engagement. Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights, assured Turan that the electoral process would be conducted in full compliance with the law, emphasizing the importance of voter contact and the freedom of assembly as essential elements of a free election.

However, the reality on the ground tells a different story, according to human rights advocates. Rufat Safarov, co-founder of the human rights organization Defense Line, paints a grim picture of the state of freedom of expression and assembly in Azerbaijan. "The fundamental norms enshrined in the Constitution and the European Convention are unfortunately ignored by official Baku," Safarov stated, referencing Azerbaijan's recent drop to 180th place out of 164 countries in the Reporters Without Borders press freedom index.

Safarov further highlighted the alarming trend of arrests among journalists and independent media personnel on dubious charges, estimating that about 30 individuals in the media sector have been detained. Moreover, he pointed out that the freedom of assembly has effectively been curtailed since 2019, with authorities systematically rejecting requests from civil society and opposition groups for rallies and marches.

As the elections approach, the situation appears unlikely to improve. "Judging by the dynamics, the situation is not only discouraging but, on the contrary, it is getting worse," Safarov remarked, indicating little hope for a reversal of these repressive trends in the near term.