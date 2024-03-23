Khadija Ismayilova is banned from leaving Azerbaijan

Khadija Ismayilova, a well-known journalist and editor-in-chief of Toplum TV, has been banned from leaving Azerbaijan. This came after her meeting with an investigator of the Baku Main Police Department on 14 March.

"I refused to give evidence to the investigator in the criminal case against Toplum TV journalists. I myself came to the Main Department on a call from the police. The questions were asked by investigator Hajibala Hajiyev. Then they let me go and did not call me again. Then I learnt that a ban on leaving the country was imposed against me," Ismayilova told Turan Agency.

That day Khadija Ismayilova, citing the Constitution, refused to give evidence to the police in a smuggling case involving Toplum TV journalists. After a three-hour stay at the Baku Police Headquarters, she was released.

"Article 66 of the Azerbaijani Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code give me the right to do so. I decided not to testify because I am not sure they will not use them against me," Ismayilova explained.