Mass poisoning in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan

Mass poisoning of people has occurred in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan, presumably after consumption of doner.

According to local sources, about 40 people sought medical help.

In turn, "TƏBİB" (Association for Management of Territorial Medical Units) informed Turan Agency that starting from 17.40 on 7 May, 34 people, including 15 children, were admitted to the emergency department of Zagatala region hospital with poisoning.

All of them were treated, 16 people have already been discharged.

The condition of the rest is assessed as stable, their discharge is expected on 8 May.

The Food Safety Agency informed Turan that an investigation has been launched to find out whether the mass poisoning is food-related.

The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office said that the local prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the poisoning of people at a catering facility in Zaqatala.