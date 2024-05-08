Mass poisoning in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan
Mass poisoning in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan
Mass poisoning of people has occurred in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan, presumably after consumption of doner.
According to local sources, about 40 people sought medical help.
In turn, "TƏBİB" (Association for Management of Territorial Medical Units) informed Turan Agency that starting from 17.40 on 7 May, 34 people, including 15 children, were admitted to the emergency department of Zagatala region hospital with poisoning.
All of them were treated, 16 people have already been discharged.
The condition of the rest is assessed as stable, their discharge is expected on 8 May.
The Food Safety Agency informed Turan that an investigation has been launched to find out whether the mass poisoning is food-related.
The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office said that the local prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the poisoning of people at a catering facility in Zaqatala.
Social
-
Police officers conducted an operation against a criminal group engaged in the manufacture of counterfeit alcohol and its sale, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
-
Azerbaijan is poised to take a significant step forward in healthcare provision as it plans to incorporate the treatment of oncological diseases into its compulsory medical insurance scheme from next year.
-
- 8 May 2024, 16:48
The National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan will apply a color scale in forecasts of meteorological phenomena, representatives of this department announced at today's press conference. In particular, it is supposed to use 3 color scales - yellow, orange and red. A yellow scale will indicate a forecast of minor meteorological risks.
-
- 8 May 2024, 15:40
As Azerbaijan gears up for both parliamentary and municipal elections later this year, concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the state of civil liberties are casting long shadows over the proceedings. These elections, set against a backdrop of governmental claims of reform and opposition allegations of manipulation, underscore a deepening tension in the country's democratic processes.
Leave a review