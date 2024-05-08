US Ambassador meets with family members of political prisoners

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby met with family members of arrested civil society activists on 7 May.

According to the Embassy, Libby noted the importance of the release of those arrested.

‘The U.S. is convinced that an independent and active civil society is an integral part of a responsible society and those arrested should be released to continue their important activity in society,’ the Ambassador stated.

Note that the meeting was attended by Nigar Hazi, daughter of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu, Ofelia Magerramova, mother of journalist Sevinj Vagifgyzy, and Gunel Manafly, wife of Ruslan Izzetli, board member of Platform III of the Republic.