Meteorologists Warn of Deteriorating Weather and Temperature Drop

On Saturday, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in the Absheron region. In the country's regions, unstable weather will continue until October 15. During this time, downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and hail are expected in most areas. Snow is anticipated in the highlands.

During this period, air temperatures will decrease by 5-10 degrees. Water levels in rivers will rise, and mudslides are expected in the Lesser Caucasus rivers and the Lankaran-Astara zone.