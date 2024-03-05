Military Prosecutor's Office reported about suicide of Azerbaijani armed forces soldier
Military Prosecutor's Office reported about suicide of Azerbaijani armed forces soldier
On 4 March, Shamkir military prosecutor's office reported about suicide of soldier Eyvazli Musa Ekhtiram oglu, who shot himself in a military unit.
The place of incident and the body of the deceased were examined by specialists of law enforcement agencies, a criminal case was opened on the fact, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reported.
This is the first officially documented fact about non-combat losses in the Azerbaijani army in 2024.
According to the Caspian Institute of Military Studies, irrecoverable losses of Azerbaijan's security and defence sector in 2023 amounted to 260 people. At the same time, 212 people were killed in combat conditions, while the remaining 48 were non-combat losses.
