Muslim Unity activist A. Nuruzade detained

Muslim Unity Movement (MU) activist Akhsan Nuruzade has been detained in Azerbaijan 20 days after being released from prison.

Nuruzade was detained in the late afternoon of October 26 when he was meeting his daughter who was returning from classes at Khazar University in Baku, the MU reported.

"Four civilians put him in a car and drove him away in an unknown direction. Akhsan Nuruzade's mother called the 102 hotline of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but there has been no response so far," the MU representative said.

In 2017, Nuruzade was arrested twice administratively, and in October of the same year he was charged with drug trafficking and sentenced to 7 years in prison. Human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.