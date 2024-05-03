New route network of passenger buses created in Baku
New route network of passenger buses created in Baku
The Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan (LTAA) reports that a new route network of passenger buses and bus lanes has been developed to improve accessibility of public transport.
First of all, it is planned to implement 5 new routes in Govsan, Mardakan and Shuvelan settlements. For this purpose buses will operate:
N120 - Govsan (MIDA) - "28 May" metro station;
N120E - Govsan (Centre) - "28 May" metro station;
N121E - Govsan (MIDA) - "Ahmedly" metro station;
N140 - Shuvelan - "Keroglu" metro station;
N140E - Mardakan - "Keroglu" metro station.-
3 May 2024, 17:41
3 May 2024, 15:43
3 May 2024, 12:45
