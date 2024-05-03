World Press Freedom Index 2024 – Journalism under political pressures
The freedom of the press around the world is threatened by the very people who should be its guarantors – the political authorities. This is evidenced by the latest annual World Press Freedom Index, prepared by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
A growing number of governments are not fulfilling their role as guarantors for journalism to be a reliable and independent source of information. This often occurs together with hostile actions that undermine the role of the media and attempts to use the press as tools in a campaign of harassment or disinformation.
Wars and elections are the most dangerous events for journalists, where they are most often killed or arrested.
Many governments have tightened their control over social media and the Internet, restricting access, blocking accounts, and suppressing messages carrying news and information.
Politicians themselves are often engaged in propaganda or disinformation campaigns.
In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the media censorship has increased, imitating Russian repressive methods, especially in Belarus (167th place), Georgia (103rd), Kyrgyzstan (120th) and Azerbaijan (164th place – 13 points below 2023).
Note that the overall decline in the political index also affected the three leaders of the world press freedom index. Norway, still in first place, showed a drop in its political rating, and Ireland (8th place), where politicians subjected the media to judicial intimidation, lost its leading position in the European Union to Denmark (2nd place), followed by Sweden. (3rd place).
In the lowest positions are China (172), Bahrain (173), Vietnam (174), Turkmenistan (175), Iran (176), North Korea (177), Afghanistan (178), Syria (179).
Since November last year, there has been a suppression of the independent press and civil society in Azerbaijan, which is extremely disturbing and sets Azerbaijan back years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said in an interview with a group of journalists on Friday. According to him, the United States is taking all possible measures to improve the situation. "We do this openly in meetings with our colleagues. We are doing something openly, something privately, and we will continue this," the ambassador said.
Representatives of over 50 international organizations and leading universities in the UK and the world have appealed to the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, on the case of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoglu. The message notes that Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest during his detention, seriously undermined his health and now apparently needs a complex surgical operation, but he is still banned from leaving the country.
3 May 2024
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a protest rally in Baku for May 19 demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, and the opening of land borders. Earlier, the opposition had already scheduled rallies with these demands for April 21 and May 5. However, the Baku Executive refused to authorize opposition demonstrations.
The Biden Administration on Thursday formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, and pledged further steps to hold Moscow accountable, following a new set of sanctions against the Kremlin, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
