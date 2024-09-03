Oilman died in fire on offshore platform

Rafig Isa oglu Islamov, an employee of "Azneft PA", died in a fire at an offshore platform on September 2.

On September 2, a fire broke out on the offshore platform No.4 of the "28 May Oil and Gas Production Department of Azneft PA" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Firefighting vessels were sent to the scene, which prevented the spread of fire - the fire was extinguished.

Rafig Isa oglu Islamov, born in 1960, an employee of the specialized oil production equipment department No.1 of "Azneft PA", died as a result of the incident. The damage is being calculated and the circumstances of the incident are being assessed, "Azneft" said in a statement.