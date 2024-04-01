Ombudsman recognises problems in psychiatric care for war veterans

War veterans being treated in psychiatric hospitals need free provision of medicines after discharge from these institutions. This was stated by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva at a round table dedicated to the rights of persons suffering from mental illnesses on 1 April.

He pointed out that war participants receive medicines free of charge during hospital treatment. After discharge, many are unable to buy expensive psychotropic medicines, or buy only part of them, so the treatment is not completed.

The Ombudsman also recognised that this category of persons also face problems in obtaining disability.

She further drew attention to the "density" in psychiatric hospitals. There is only one such clinic in Baku. There is also a shortage of personnel to provide psychiatric care in specialised institutions, both in the capital and in the regions.

Besides, doctors have low salaries, especially in state hospitals. On the other hand, graduates of the medical university do not show interest in this field when choosing a speciality.

The Ombudsman also touched upon the problems in the treatment of drug addicts. Thus, 2000 patients are waiting for treatment at the Republican Narcological Dispensary.

There are problems with psychological help in penitentiary institutions as well.

"There is a serious need to provide quality and adequate assistance to those serving sentences in closed institutions, whose health is potentially endangered," the ombudsman said.

Touching upon the topic of suicide and violence among minors or young people, the Ombudsman called for a serious investigation of these facts and comprehensive measures to eliminate their causes, especially in educational institutions.

Also, she called for studying the influence of social networks, Internet games and other resources on such cases and taking preventive measures on this track.