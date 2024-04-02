On April 3, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +24°.

On Wednesday, April 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +6 + 11°, during the day +14 +19°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In the regions of the country, it is also expected to be mostly without precipitation, at night and in the morning there will be fog at times, and a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature in the lowlands will be +6 +11° at night, +19 +24° during the day. In the mountains, +2 +7° is expected at night, and +12 +17° during the day.