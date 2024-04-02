    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • On April 3, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +24°.
On April 3, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +24°.

On April 3, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +24°.

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On April 3, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +24°.

On Wednesday, April 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +6 + 11°, during the day +14 +19°, according to the National  Hydrometeorological Service.

In the regions of the country, it is also expected to be mostly without precipitation, at night and in the morning there will be fog at times, and a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature in the lowlands will be +6 +11° at night, +19 +24° during the day. In the mountains, +2 +7° is expected at night, and +12 +17° during the day.

Leave a review

Social

  • A criminal case has been opened against foreigners who painted graffiti in the Baku metro. Social
    • 2 April 2024, 22:02

    A criminal case has been opened against foreigners who painted graffiti in the Baku metro.

    Three foreigners who painted graffiti on Baku metro cars were brought to criminal charges.

    Read more
  • Reform of the Institution of Municipalities in Azerbaijan: A comparative analysis with Turkey Social
    • 2 April 2024, 20:38

    Reform of the Institution of Municipalities in Azerbaijan: A comparative analysis with Turkey

    Amendments to two key laws related to municipalities are currently being discussed in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. Basically, we are talking about reducing the number of municipalities and their possible unification. Proponents of these amendments argue that such changes are necessary to improve the efficiency of municipal activities. However, against the background of these discussions, the recent municipal elections in Turkey have caused controversy regarding the functioning of self-government bodies in Azerbaijan.

    Read more
  • Three people were injured in the Terter as a result of a mine explosion Social
    • 2 April 2024, 17:45

    Three people were injured in the Terter as a result of a mine explosion

    Three people were injured today as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Chili in the Terter region, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and ANAMA.

    Read more
  • Border guards seized almost 180 kg of drugs in March Social
    • 2 April 2024, 15:56

    Border guards seized almost 180 kg of drugs in March

    The State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on measures taken in March to protect borders, combat crime, illegal migration, smuggling and drug trafficking. In March, 24 border violators were detained, including 8 citizens of Azerbaijan, 7 from Iran, 3 from Afghanistan, 2 from Pakistan, 1 each from Turkey, Russia, Ivory Coast and Tajikistan. As part of measures to combat illegal migration, 9 people were detained who tried to illegally cross the state border with forged documents. 856 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime.

    Read more

Türkiyədəki bələdiyyə seçkilərinin nəticələri. Nə dəyişəcək? – Şahin Cəfərli Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line