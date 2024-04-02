On April 3, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +24°.
On Wednesday, April 3, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, and a moderate south-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +6 + 11°, during the day +14 +19°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
In the regions of the country, it is also expected to be mostly without precipitation, at night and in the morning there will be fog at times, and a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature in the lowlands will be +6 +11° at night, +19 +24° during the day. In the mountains, +2 +7° is expected at night, and +12 +17° during the day.
Three foreigners who painted graffiti on Baku metro cars were brought to criminal charges.
Amendments to two key laws related to municipalities are currently being discussed in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. Basically, we are talking about reducing the number of municipalities and their possible unification. Proponents of these amendments argue that such changes are necessary to improve the efficiency of municipal activities. However, against the background of these discussions, the recent municipal elections in Turkey have caused controversy regarding the functioning of self-government bodies in Azerbaijan.
- 2 April 2024, 17:45
Three people were injured today as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Chili in the Terter region, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and ANAMA.
- 2 April 2024, 15:56
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on measures taken in March to protect borders, combat crime, illegal migration, smuggling and drug trafficking. In March, 24 border violators were detained, including 8 citizens of Azerbaijan, 7 from Iran, 3 from Afghanistan, 2 from Pakistan, 1 each from Turkey, Russia, Ivory Coast and Tajikistan. As part of measures to combat illegal migration, 9 people were detained who tried to illegally cross the state border with forged documents. 856 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime.
