On Thursday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will warm up to +20°

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on Sunday, February 8, with a moderate southwesterly wind. The air temperature will be +5 +9 at night, +15 +20 in the afternoon, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

No precipitation is expected in the regions, a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will be +2 +6 at night, +15 +20 degrees during the day.  In the mountains, 0-5 is expected at night, +5 +10 in the afternoon.

  Fake or video evidence of election violations?
    7 February 2024, 22:34

    Fake or video evidence of election violations?

    Azerbaijani state structures state that the videos spread on the networks about illegal actions at polling stations on February 7, the day of the early presidential elections, are fake. Active voters and observers report election irregularities.

  Bakcell to increase the number of service centers in the Karabakh region
    7 February 2024, 10:12

    Bakcell to increase the number of service centers in the Karabakh region

    Being committed to constant development in innovative technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions to its subscribers, Bakcell has revealed its strategic expansion plans in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. As per the company's announcement, Bakcell is set to increase the number of service centers to 10 in the region.

  You can not nominate a candidate, but you can vote in the election?
    6 February 2024, 15:52

    You can not nominate a candidate, but you can vote in the election?

    Ahead of tomorrow's early presidential elections scheduled for February 7, a contentious decision has emerged from Azerbaijan, permitting voting with expired identity cards. Reports from local websites indicate that the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat Gasimov, confirmed this allowance on February 5, stating that individuals with expired identity cards, particularly older versions, will still be able to cast their votes.

  Ten students named "Azercell Scholars"
    6 February 2024, 15:16

    Ten students named “Azercell Scholars”

    Azercell announced the winners of the "Student Scholarship 2024" program The leading mobile operator officially welcomed the winners of the "Student Scholarship 2024" program. The ten students who successfully passed the three-stage selection process will be granted a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN throughout their bachelor studies. Also, Azercell will create other development opportunities for the winners.

