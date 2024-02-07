On Thursday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will warm up to +20°

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on Sunday, February 8, with a moderate southwesterly wind. The air temperature will be +5 +9 at night, +15 +20 in the afternoon, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

No precipitation is expected in the regions, a moderate easterly wind will blow. The air temperature will be +2 +6 at night, +15 +20 degrees during the day. In the mountains, 0-5 is expected at night, +5 +10 in the afternoon.