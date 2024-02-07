Elections are being held for the first time in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation

February 7 is the day of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan. As of 10 a.m. Baku time, about 20% of voters took part in the elections. For the first time in 30 years, legitimate elections are being held in the cities and towns of Karabakh liberated from the Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev was the first to vote here, surrounded by his family. Azerbaijani Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov also voted in the city of Khankendi. The ballot boxes of the 16th Khankendy electoral district No. 122 are located in the administrative building of this city. In Khankendi, polling station No. 105 of the Shusha - Aghdam - Khojaly - Khankendy electoral district No. 124 has also been established at School No. 1.

A total of 1,222 voters were registered at the polling station. The voting is monitored by 13 local observers. Five precincts of the Lachin electoral district No. 121 have been created in Lachin. Three sites are located in the city of Lachin, two in the villages of Zabukh and Gorchu. In total, 6,020 voters are registered in Lachin, the number of registered observers is 65 people.

Three new polling stations of the Fuzuli electoral district No. 84 have been created in the city of Fuzuli. A total of 3,619 voters were registered at the polling stations. Voter activity is observed in polling stations NN 105 and 106 of Shusha - Aghdam - Khojaly - Khojavend electoral district No. 124. Polling station No. 105 expects 1,220 voters today.

Elections are being held in the liberated city of Khojaly for the first time. The total number of voters is 1,222. Sabina Mammadova, the chairman of polling station No. 105, told the Caucasian Knot newspaper about this.

Voting is taking place in four polling stations established in the Zangilan-Gubadli constituency No. 125. Three of them were created on the territory of the Zangilan region, and one - Gubadli region. A total of 2,919 voters were registered in the territories of Zangilan and Gubadli regions liberated from occupation.

Two precincts of the Kelbajar electoral district No. 123 have been created. 603 people will vote at polling station No. 63 in the administrative building of the “Bakı Abadlıq” company operating in Kelbajar, and 875 people will vote at polling station No. 64 in the administrative building of the Kelbajar Water Supply and Sewerage Department. A total of 1,478 voters were registered in the Kelbajar region. A total of 28 local observers will monitor the elections.

Polling station No. 59 of Terter - Naftalan - Geranboy electoral district No. 97 has been established in the liberated city of Agdere. 154 voters are registered at the polling station.

Voting also began in the village of Sugovushan, Agdere region, liberated from occupation. Polling station No. 58 of Terter - Naftalan - Geranboy electoral district No. 97, created in Sugovushan Secondary School, opened at 08:00. 162 voters were registered at the polling station, including residents who returned to the village of Talysh, liberated from occupation. Sugovushan's oldest voter is 87 years old, the youngest is 18. The elections at the polling station are monitored by 15 local observers.

In the village of Agaly in the Zangilan region, voters are taking part in early presidential elections. In the morning, there has been an activity of voters. According to AZERTAC, polling station No. 33 operates in the school of the village of Agaly in the territory of the Zangilan region liberated from occupation in the Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No. 125. According to information provided by the chairman of the district election commission Ali Monsumov, 971 voters were registered at the polling station, of which 603 were residents of the village of Agaly. 47 voters in this precinct will vote for the first time. The number of citizens taking part in voting in the village for the first time is 31. The oldest voter was born in 1933. Citizens working in the territories adjacent to polling station No. 33 also participate in voting at this polling station.

Activity is also observed in other sections of the Zangilan-Gubadli constituency No. 125 in the territories liberated from occupation. 615 voters were registered at polling station No. 61, located in the territory of the village of Alybeyli, and 561 voters were registered at polling station No. 62 in the village of Agbend. 1,387 voters will be able to vote at polling station No. 63 in the Khanlyg village of Zangilan-Gubadli district Election Commission No. 125 of Gubadli district. Most of them are employees working in the Zangilan region. In total, 61,179 voters and 863 observers were registered in 66 polling stations of the district.

According to the CEC, at 10 a.m. Baku time, more than 19% of voters across the country participated in the elections.