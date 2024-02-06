On Wednesday, the air temperature in Azerbaijan will warm up to +18°
On Sunday, February 7, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy, mostly without precipitation. According to the National Hydrometeorology Service, short-term precipitation is possible in the vicinity of Baku at night. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +3-+6 °, during the day - +12-+16 °.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. Precipitation will occur intermittently at night and in the morning in a number of northern and western regions, snow in mountainous areas, and fog is not excluded. The increasing westerly wind will prevail at times. The air temperature at night will be 0-+5°, during the day - +13-+18 °, in the mountains at night -2-7°, during the day from -1 ° to +4 °.
- 6 February 2024 14:31
- 6 February 2024, 15:52
Ahead of tomorrow's early presidential elections scheduled for February 7, a contentious decision has emerged from Azerbaijan, permitting voting with expired identity cards. Reports from local websites indicate that the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rovzat Gasimov, confirmed this allowance on February 5, stating that individuals with expired identity cards, particularly older versions, will still be able to cast their votes.
- 6 February 2024, 15:16
Azercell announced the winners of the "Student Scholarship 2024" program The leading mobile operator officially welcomed the winners of the "Student Scholarship 2024" program. The ten students who successfully passed the three-stage selection process will be granted a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN throughout their bachelor studies. Also, Azercell will create other development opportunities for the winners.
- 6 February 2024, 13:02
One person was injured in an explosion in the boiler room of a residential building on Inshatchylar Avenue in Baku at 4 a.m. on February 6. The boiler room was located in a dilapidated room, despite appeals to government agencies, no measures were taken.
- 6 February 2024, 11:48
Veteran of the 44-day Patriotic War, Elnur Bagirov, has voiced his dissatisfaction with his current living conditions, citing difficulties in repairing his house due to the injuries sustained during the conflict. Bagirov, who has been assigned a disability of the 3rd Group, emphasized that the compensation provided by the state, totaling 700 pounds, is insufficient for the necessary repairs. At 30 years old, he finds himself unable to work due to his war-related injuries.
