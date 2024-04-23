On Wednesday the air temperature in Baku will be +29
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on April 24; moderate the northwest wind will turn to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature will rise to +29 degrees during the day.
In the regions of the country, short-term precipitation is expected in mountainous areas. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening, and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands during the day is +25+30, in the mountains +13+ 18 degrees.
- 23 April 2024, 14:12
Azerbaijan's quest to reclaim its place in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) encapsulates a complex interplay of geopolitical maneuvering, domestic policy reform, and international human rights advocacy. At the heart of this discourse lies the country's tenuous relationship with the principles espoused by the Council of Europe, particularly concerning human rights and political freedoms.
The campaign aimed at empowering youth through sports and raises awareness of the devastation drug use brings to the lives of the addicts and people around them. “Azercell Telecom” LLC, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, announces the launch of the "The Way to Go” social campaign in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. This initiative aims to deter teenagers and young people from drug addiction by promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging participation in sports.
- 22 April 2024, 20:26
In the annals of Azerbaijan's oil-rich history, the name Witold Zglenicki may not readily come to mind, yet his contributions to the burgeoning oil industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries are profound and enduring. As the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan recently commemorated his legacy on April 22 with the presentation of a book detailing his remarkable life, questions arise about why this towering figure remains largely overlooked in the streets and monuments of Baku.
- 22 April 2024, 16:29
The coast Guard of the State Border Service detained a boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea that violated the state border, the statement of the ministry on April 22.
