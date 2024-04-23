On Wednesday  the air temperature in Baku will be +29

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on April 24; moderate the northwest wind will turn to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature will rise to +29 degrees during the day.

In the regions of the country, short-term precipitation is expected in mountainous areas. There will be fog in some places in the morning and evening, and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands during the day is +25+30, in the mountains +13+ 18 degrees.