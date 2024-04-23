Elshan Kerimov charged with calls for "violent seizure of power"

Russian citizen Elshan Kerimov, who was detained at his father's wake in Yevlakh region, has been criminally prosecuted on charges of calling for a "violent seizure of power".

Thus, Kerimov was charged under Article 281.1 (Public calls for violent seizure of power or violent change of the constitutional order, as well as distribution of materials of such content) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, under which he faces up to 5 years of imprisonment.

On 19 April, the Binagadi district court of Baku arrested him for 3 months, lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan. The defence filed an appeal against the arrest.

Note that Kerimov is a Russian citizen and has been living in Moscow since 1994. He came to Azerbaijan last week to attend his father's funeral and was detained directly at the funeral ceremony on 17 April.

It was not possible to get comments from the law enforcement agencies.

According to some sources, E.Kerimov is a supporter of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA). In social networks he shared reports on the arrests of party activists, demanding the release of all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.