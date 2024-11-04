  • contact.az Contact
  • Tuesday, 5 November 2024
Over 16 kg of Drugs Seized at the Iranian Border
The news agency Turan
On November 2-3, border guards at the "Geytapa" border unit, located on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, discovered and seized 16.2 kg of drugs, including marijuana, opium, and heroin. Operational search activities are ongoing regarding these incidents, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on November 4.

