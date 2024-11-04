Over 16 kg of Drugs Seized at the Iranian Border
On November 2-3, border guards at the "Geytapa" border unit, located on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, discovered and seized 16.2 kg of drugs, including marijuana, opium, and heroin. Operational search activities are ongoing regarding these incidents, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on November 4.
- 5 November 2024, 10:30
"Bakcell," innovation and speed leader, has partnered with "Birbank" to introduce the new "Birinci" pricing package.
- 4 November 2024, 21:54
Ahead of the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to be held in Baku from November 11-22, 160 Chinese-manufactured electric buses have been delivered to the city. According to official information, a bus depot equipped with all necessary devices and equipment for these buses has also been established. On November 2, President Ilham Aliyev inspected this depot.
- 4 November 2024, 14:26
On Tuesday, precipitation is expected in the capital is expected; the southeast wind change to a strong northwestern direction later in the day.
- 4 November 2024, 11:32
Azerbaijan’s State Traffic Police Department has issued an appeal to the public, urging cooperation in managing traffic congestion as the country prepares to host COP29, a major climate summit drawing international attention to Baku. Starting from early November, the capital will begin welcoming global delegates and officials for the conference.
