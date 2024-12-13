Police seized 23 kg of drugs from drug couriers
Employees of the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Khatai police department of Baku arrested Ilkin Dadashov, Natig Yusifov, Ruslan Ismayilov, Vugar Aliyev, Garyagdy Rushanov and Elshan Muradov suspected of drug smuggling.
According to the press service of the Interior Ministry , 23kg of drugs were seized from the detainees: heroin, marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances and methamphetamine.
According to the information, the detainees planned to sell the drugs in the capital city by placing them at different addresses.
In the course of other operations conducted by the police, 7 more persons who organised drug trafficking in Baku were detained and handed over under investigation. Criminal proceedings are initiated on the facts.
