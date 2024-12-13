Upper limit of conscription age is proposed to be reduced to age 30

Amendments have been proposed to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’, which provides for reducing the upper limit of conscription age from 35 to 30 years.

According to the current legislation, male citizens of Azerbaijan aged between 18 and 35 are subject to call-up for active military service.