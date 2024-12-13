Upper limit of conscription age is proposed to be reduced to age 30
Upper limit of conscription age is proposed to be reduced to age 30
Amendments have been proposed to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’, which provides for reducing the upper limit of conscription age from 35 to 30 years.
According to the current legislation, male citizens of Azerbaijan aged between 18 and 35 are subject to call-up for active military service.
Politics
-
- 13 December 2024, 17:33
On December 13, lawyer Elchin Sadigov was denied a meeting with his client, Meydan TV journalist Aynur Elgunesh, at the Baku pre-trial detention facility -1, the lawyer himself reported to the Turan news agency. According to Sadigov, he waited at the detention facility from 14:00 to 16:40, but the journalist was not brought in for the meeting.
-
- 13 December 2024, 17:18
In November and December of this year, the General Prosecutor's Office reported over ten criminal cases against companies involved in agricultural exports, as well as the arrest of their owners. These cases involved large sums of money "hidden" in foreign banks.
-
- 13 December 2024, 16:50
Starting December 15, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will resume its activities, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
-
- 13 December 2024, 16:35
On December 13, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
Leave a review