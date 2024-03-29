Police seized 50kg of drugs

On 28 March, the police found and seized more than 50 kilograms of drugs, the press service of the Interior Ministry said.

More than 6.8 kg of heroin, about 39 kg of marijuana, more than 2.7 kg of opium, more than 2 kg of methamphetamine, as well as 2,155 methadone tablets were seized from the illicit traffic.

It is not reported where and from whom the drugs were seized.