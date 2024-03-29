The EU, following the US, rejects Azerbaijan's accusations
EU Spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano has denied Baku's claims regarding the EU-US-Armenia trilateral meeting.
Responding to Azerbaijani media queries, he described as "inaccurate" information about the nature of the upcoming meeting on 5 April in Geneva.
"It is not true that the meeting will be devoted to 'security guarantees'. It will not touch upon issues other than EU/US-Armenia bilateral relations.
In other words, no normalisation of relations and peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be discussed.
The focus will be on the sustainability of Armenia's economy and bilateral co-operation with that country."
The EU and the US share a commitment to support a stable, peaceful, secure and prosperous future for Armenia and the region.
"This will be an opportunity to discuss deepening co-operation with Armenia to strengthen its economy, building on the EU-Armenia bilateral partnership.
A stable and sustainable Armenia means a stable South Caucasus. Our efforts are not directed against anyone, but in the interests of the entire region and its stability," Stano said.
Before him, Baku's claims were also rejected by official Washington.
As a reminder, earlier the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused the EU and the US of plans to provide military assistance to Armenia. "Plans to provide military assistance to Armenia within the framework of the European Peace Foundation and the information that a meeting on 5 April "provides for military components, harm the efforts of peace building in the region."Such activities on the part of the European Union and the United States are clearly one-sided and biased", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said earlier.
