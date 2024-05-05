Precipitation and cold snap are expected on Monday
On May 6, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. Rain and thunderstorm is expected in the evening and at night. The wind is northwest. The air temperature at night is +10+14, during the day +15+19 degrees.
Rains are also expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, in some places intense. In high-altitude areas - thunderstorms, hail, snow. It's foggy at night and in the morning. West wind, gusty.
The air temperature in the lowland at night +11+15 degrees, during the day 16-21, in the mountains at night +2+7, during the day +7+12 degrees.
In Azerbaijan, a country known for its cultural diversity and religious tolerance, Orthodox Christians marked one of their most significant and joyous celebrations—Easter. On the night of May 4th to May 5th, festivities unfolded in Orthodox churches across Baku and other regions, filled with the rich traditions and ceremonies of the holiday.
On May 4th, officers from the Sumgayit city police implemented a court order by attaching an electronic monitoring bracelet to Azerbaijani politician and academic Gubad Ibadoglu at his house. This device restricts Ibadoglu's movements to a specified area, marking a continuation of his legal troubles.
- 5 May 2024, 12:05
In June, the beach season will open, the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology will announce the pollution of seawater in some beaches, and cleanliness in others. Every year, the bacteriological indicators of seawater on the beaches of Absheron remain the same: the northern coast of the peninsula is relatively clean, and beaches near Baku, Sumgayit, Yalama, and Khachmaz can reward bathers with serious illnesses.
- 4 May 2024, 22:42
In the picturesque Sabail district of Baku, overlooking the Caspian Sea, lawyer Aslan Ismailov, together with a group of dedicated eco-activists, celebrated an important milestone today: the seventh anniversary of the park, created on a once abandoned hillside prone to landslides.
