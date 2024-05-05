Precipitation and cold snap are expected on Monday

On May 6, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. Rain and thunderstorm is expected in the evening and at night. The wind is northwest. The air temperature at night is +10+14, during the day +15+19 degrees.

Rains are also expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, in some places intense. In high-altitude areas - thunderstorms, hail, snow. It's foggy at night and in the morning. West wind, gusty.

The air temperature in the lowland at night +11+15 degrees, during the day 16-21, in the mountains at night +2+7, during the day +7+12 degrees.