President of the European Parliament Invites Gubad Ibadoglu to Sakharov Prize Ceremony

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has invited Azerbaijani economist and political prisoner Professor Gubad Ibadoglu to Strasbourg to attend the 2024 Sakharov Prize award ceremony. The invitation, delivered by Member of the European Parliament Michael Bloss at the COP29 climate conference, comes as Ibadoglu remains under house arrest and prohibited from leaving Azerbaijan.

In her letter to Ibadoglu, Metsola praised his contributions to human rights and democracy, stating, “It is an honor for me to inform you that you are among the finalists for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.” The prize, awarded to individuals and groups advocating for human rights, has this year been conferred upon María Corina Machado, leader of Venezuela’s Democratic Forces, and Edmundo González Urrutia, the country’s president-elect.

The ceremony is scheduled for December 18 during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The invitation also included arrangements for Ibadoglu’s travel and medical care, with the European Parliament offering to cover all related expenses.

Despite the recognition, Ibadoglu remains unable to attend due to a travel ban imposed as part of the conditions of his house arrest. His detention has drawn international criticism, with rights groups and the European Union describing the charges against him as politically motivated.

Ibadoglu, a scholar and prominent opposition figure, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years for his criticism of Azerbaijan's government. His case has become a focal point in broader discussions about human rights and political freedoms in the country.

The Sakharov Prize ceremony is expected to shed light on the struggles of individuals like Ibadoglu, who advocate for human rights under repressive regimes. Metsola’s letter concluded with hopes for Ibadoglu’s eventual release and an opportunity to meet in person, underscoring Europe’s commitment to supporting those who face repression.

International observers continue to urge Azerbaijan to lift the restrictions on Ibadoglu, allowing him to participate in the ceremony and access medical care abroad. For now, the scholar remains confined, his case serving as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by human rights defenders worldwide.