The COP29 conference concluded in Baku, leaving behind a trail of controversy and criticism. Renowned historian Jamil Hasanli characterized the event as a vivid reflection of governance problems in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev. Hasanli, a staunch critic of the administration, described COP29 as an expensive spectacle that exposed systemic failures and intensified international scrutiny of Azerbaijan's political and economic structures.

In his Facebook critique, Hasanli questioned the advisability of hosting the conference given Azerbaijan's acute socio-economic challenges. "The billions spent on COP29 could have addressed the urgent needs of a country where child benefits have been suspended for 18 years, wages lag behind neighboring countries, and environmental exploitation remains unchecked," he noted.

Hasanli highlighted the irony of a nation with substantial oil and gas reserves allocating immense resources to a global climate forum while grappling with poverty and political prisoners, whose numbers he estimated at 319. "This was not merely a climate event; it became a glaring manifestation of the regime's priorities and its detachment from the populace," he said.

COP29 was marred by the absence of high-ranking leaders from major countries, including the US, Germany, and France, which Hasanli attributed to growing international dissatisfaction with Azerbaijan's human rights record. The release of reports like the "Atlas Project," detailing alleged corruption within Aliyev's inner circle, further fueled the controversy.

"This, combined with the regime's failure to ensure transparency, likely deterred key figures such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from attending," Hasanli remarked.

He also pointed out contradictions in hosting a climate-focused event in a country heavily reliant on fossil fuels. "The goal of COP is to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, but for Azerbaijan, whose budget depends on oil and gas revenues, this remains a risky proposition," he said.

Hasanli criticized the event as a missed opportunity for substantial progress, citing financial shortfalls in global climate commitments. "The aim was to allocate $1.3 trillion annually for developing countries, yet only $300 billion was secured, highlighting a lack of trust and cohesion, exacerbated by Azerbaijan's approach," he said.

Domestically, Hasanli argued, the event failed to resonate positively, instead exposing systemic problems. He dismissed official claims of economic success, such as unemployment and poverty rates of 5.4% and 5.2%, respectively, calling them "fabricated narratives."

"These figures do not reflect the reality of a society struggling with widespread unemployment, particularly in rural areas where poverty exceeds 50%," Hasanli stated.

In conclusion, Hasanli described COP29 as a symbol of broader governance issues in Azerbaijan. "It was less about climate diplomacy and more about an attempt to mask a kleptocratic system with a green facade," he said.

He warned that the repercussions could extend beyond the event, straining Azerbaijan's relations with allies, including Turkey, and leaving a legacy of missed opportunities. "COP29 did not become the diplomatic milestone it aspired to be; instead, it underscored the pressing need for genuine reform," Hasanli concluded.