Nasiman Yagublu
Professor of Baku State University Dies in Car Accident
Professor Nasiman Yagublu, a lecturer at Baku State University, died in a car accident on Sunday evening.
The Barda regional division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the accident occurred around 19:00 in the Jabrayil district when Yagublu's Nissan car overturned. He sustained multiple injuries and was immediately taken to the emergency department of Fizuli Central District Hospital. Despite doctors' efforts, Yagublu succumbed to his injuries, with the official time of death recorded at 18:43.
Yagublu, who was running as a candidate for deputy from the Zangilan-Gubadli district, was returning from a meeting with voters when the tragic incident occurred.
TƏBIB, Azerbaijan's Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units, stated that Yagublu had sustained severe injuries, including a closed craniocerebral injury, blunt chest trauma, hemothorax, and fractures. Despite the immediate assistance, doctors were unable to save his life.
Nasiman Yagublu was the party's candidate for deputy in zangilan-Gubadli constituency No. 1224 in the 2024 extraordinary parliamentary elections by the decision taken at the extraordinary meeting of the Musavat Party sofa on July 125.
He was a member of the Union of writers of Azerbaijan and the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan.
Nasiman Yagublu, a distinguished scholar and journalist, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of service and scholarship.
In 1993, Yagublu voluntarily joined the Azerbaijani army during the Karabakh War, he served as the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Azerbaijan Ordu." His dedication extended beyond the battlefield into the academic sphere, where he made significant contributions to the field of journalism.
Yagublu was honored with several prestigious awards, including the National Award named after Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev and the Hasan Bey Zardabi Award. His historical and journalistic works were recognized and published in Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Poland.
He earned his Ph.D. in 2001 with a thesis on "Azerbaijan National Independence Struggle and Mahammad Amin Rasulzade" and completed his doctoral thesis in 2014 on "Azerbaijan National Independence Struggle and Emigration Press."
In 2019, by Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1205, Yagublu was awarded the Jubilee Medal "100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)" in recognition of his contributions to Azerbaijani history and journalism.
His passing is a significant loss to the academic and journalistic communities, where he is remembered for his dedication to his country and his field.
Dashqin
2024-08-25
Heyf Nəsiman bəydən Nurlar içində yatsın