"Stop Demonizing Critics And Limiting Space For Dissent": U.S. Urges Georgia To Return To Path Of Democracy

The United States on Saturday reacted to Georgia’s ruling party's latest statements as the Georgian Dream had vowed to outlaw virtually all of its political opponents if it wins parliamentary elections this October, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"The United States continues to be deeply troubled by the increasingly anti-democratic rhetoric and actions of the ruling Georgia Dream party. Statements announcing plans to outlaw the opposition are another such example," a State Department spokesperson said in response to TURAN's inquiry.

The spokesperson went on to add, "As we have been saying for months, the Georgian government’s actions run contrary to the Georgian people’s aspirations and the Georgian Government’s long-statedgoal of Euro-Atlantic integration, and are incompatible with the democratic values that underpin membership in the EU and NATO."

"We urge the Georgian government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, stop demonizing its critics and limiting space for dissent, and to return to the path of democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration," a State Department spokesperson told TURAN.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Friday that the government would seek to ban more than half a dozen parties following October’s critical nationwide vote. This comes just days after the ruling Georgian Dream party threatened to dissolve the largest opposition grouping in parliament, the United National Movement (UNM) which was founded by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili who is currently jailed.

The pro-Russian GD blames UNM for Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 and claimed without evidence that the party wants to open “a second front” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In addition to the UNM, the other pro-Western factions with seats in parliament face being shuttered, Kobakhidze said, because “in reality, all of these are one political force.”

The ‘collective National Movement’, according to Kobakhidze, is comprised of the Unity: National Movement, Coalition for Change, and Strong Georgia alliances, as well as the For Georgia party founded by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. Any MPs elected on their platforms would be barred from taking up office, according to Kobakhidze.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia will take place on Oct. 26. Six opposition parties this summer agreed to work together to stand against the ruling party which they believe has derailed the country’s bid to join the EU.