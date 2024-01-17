    • flag_AZ
  • Prosecutor's investigates carbon monoxide poisoning of 5-member family in Sumgayit town
The Sumgayit city prosecutor's office is investigating the case of carbon monoxide poisoning of 5-member family in Sumgayit city. As a result, one member of the family died and four, including two young children, were poisoned.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on 17 January that the tragedy occurred in the "BTZ" residential settlement. The victims were hospitalised.-

