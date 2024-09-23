Rain Expected in Azerbaijan on Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. During the night and morning, there may be brief rain showers and thunderstorms in some areas. A moderate northwestern wind will periodically strengthen in the afternoon. The air temperature will be 16-19°C at night and 23-27°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

In various regions of Azerbaijan, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated, heavy rain possible in some areas, as well as hail, and wet snow in the highlands. Precipitation is expected to cease in most regions. There may be fog in the mountainous areas at night and in the morning. A moderate western wind will blow. The air temperature will be 15-19°C at night and 25-30°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from 6-11°C at night and 12-17°C during the day.