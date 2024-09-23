Rain Expected in Azerbaijan on Tuesday
On Tuesday, September 24, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. During the night and morning, there may be brief rain showers and thunderstorms in some areas. A moderate northwestern wind will periodically strengthen in the afternoon. The air temperature will be 16-19°C at night and 23-27°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
In various regions of Azerbaijan, rain and thunderstorms are anticipated, heavy rain possible in some areas, as well as hail, and wet snow in the highlands. Precipitation is expected to cease in most regions. There may be fog in the mountainous areas at night and in the morning. A moderate western wind will blow. The air temperature will be 15-19°C at night and 25-30°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from 6-11°C at night and 12-17°C during the day.
- 23 September 2024, 17:56
New fares for commuter trains will be introduced starting September 25. The minimum fare will be 0.4 manats. the Azerbaijani Railways JSC told Turan. However, overall, on the Absheron Circular Line, the fare will increase by 0.1 to 0.2 manats depending on the distance. The company emphasized that these changes are being implemented in accordance with "international standards" and will serve to "improve the quality" of transportation.
- 23 September 2024, 17:48
Natig Jafarli, a renowned Azerbaijani economist, was elected chairman of the REAL (Real Alternative) party by its political committee, marking a new direction for the beleaguered political group. In his statement on social media, Jafarli outlined the party’s strategic priorities and the formidable obstacles it faces in Azerbaijan’s current political arena.
On September 21, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan confirmed the results of the snap parliamentary elections. Thus, the issue of the snap parliamentary elections was concluded.
- 23 September 2024, 14:09
Azerbaijani border guards have prevented the smuggling of a large shipment of tobacco products from Iran into Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea. The incident occurred on September 18. According to the State Border Service (SBS), the Coast Guard detected three high-speed vessels equipped with Yamaha-250 engines and 117 suspicious packages on the surface of the water.
