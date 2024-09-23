Border Guards Prevent Smuggling of Large Shipment of Tobacco Products from Iran

Azerbaijani border guards have prevented the smuggling of a large shipment of tobacco products from Iran into Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea. The incident occurred on September 18. According to the State Border Service (SBS), the Coast Guard detected three high-speed vessels equipped with Yamaha-250 engines and 117 suspicious packages on the surface of the water.

During the inspection of the vessels and packages, approximately 150,000 packs of tobacco products without excise stamps were seized, valued at around 300,000 manats (about 180,000 USD). Operational and investigative measures are currently underway regarding the incident.