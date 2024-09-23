Border Guards Prevent Smuggling of Large Shipment of Tobacco Products from Iran
Border Guards Prevent Smuggling of Large Shipment of Tobacco Products from Iran
Azerbaijani border guards have prevented the smuggling of a large shipment of tobacco products from Iran into Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea. The incident occurred on September 18. According to the State Border Service (SBS), the Coast Guard detected three high-speed vessels equipped with Yamaha-250 engines and 117 suspicious packages on the surface of the water.
During the inspection of the vessels and packages, approximately 150,000 packs of tobacco products without excise stamps were seized, valued at around 300,000 manats (about 180,000 USD). Operational and investigative measures are currently underway regarding the incident.
23 September 2024, 17:56
23 September 2024, 17:48
23 September 2024, 14:15
Əlibala
2024-09-23
Это потому что Азербайджан - самая нетолерантная страна в отношении к курящим. Потому что негласно запрещён легальный ввоз табачных изделий (обычным гражданам без дай-дайев). Потому что фермерам нельзя продавать табак на рынке. Потому что курящий азербайджанец должен облизоваться, смотря обзоры на ютуб, как россияне недорого покупают шикарный азербайджанский табак в развес. Потому что азербайджанцу предлагают курить изделия Сумгаитского химзавода табакера (мощностями которых пользуются и др. производители). Есть конечно "Собрание" (более-менее сигарета охшайан) и пару-тройка точек продающих (дороже чем у соседей) импортный табак 1-2 видов без особого выбора. Но это далеко не всем по карману. И есть отчаянные попытки некоторых местных производителей поставить на рынок нормальный товар. Ситуация безобразней некуда. Ловля контрабандистов в данном контексте, - защита монополистов рынка, больше ничего.