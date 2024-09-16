Rain is possible in Baku on Tuesday
Overcast weather is expected in Baku and Absheron on 17 September, with rain in some places at night and in the morning. This is stated by the National Hydrometeorological Service. Wind is north-eastern. Air temperature will be +15+20 at night and +24+27 during the day.
Short rains are expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, in mountainous areas precipitation will be intense. At night and in the morning there will be fog in some places, east wind.
In the lowlands at night will be +13+17, in the afternoon +23+28. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +10+15.
- Economics
- 16 September 2024 13:50
Social
- 16 September 2024, 17:57
Azerbaijani national team supported by Azercell once again achieved success in the IT sector In September 2024, the Azerbaijani team delivered outstanding results at two prestigious international Olympiads in Informatics. The 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) took place in Alexandria, Egypt, from September 1-8, 2024, while the 1st International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between September 8 and 12, 2024.
- 16 September 2024, 15:53
Today, on September 16, a new academic year has begun in Azerbaijan. According to a statement from the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, 132,261 children have been admitted to the first grade for the 2024-2025 academic year. This is lower compared to last year's figures. According to the Ministry of Science and Education, in the 2023-2024 academic year, 137,862 children were admitted to the first grade of the country's general education schools.
- 14 September 2024, 13:37
Changeable cloudiness weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 15. In the morning, there is a chance of brief rain showers in some suburban areas, and a moderate northeast wind will blow. The air temperature will range from +19 to +22°C at night and from +26 to +29°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
- 14 September 2024, 10:57
In the first seven months of 2024, Azerbaijan ramped up its efforts to combat drug addiction and the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, with significant results reported by the State Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking. A comprehensive analysis conducted by the permanent working group of the commission has revealed both successes and ongoing challenges in the country’s battle against narcotics.
