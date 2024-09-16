  • contact.az Contact
Rain is possible in Baku on Tuesday

Overcast weather is expected in Baku and Absheron on 17 September, with rain in some places at night and in the morning. This is stated by the National Hydrometeorological Service. Wind is north-eastern. Air temperature will be +15+20 at night and +24+27 during the day.

Short rains are expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, in mountainous areas precipitation will be intense. At night and in the morning there will be fog in some places, east wind.

In the lowlands at night will be +13+17, in the afternoon +23+28. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +10+15.

