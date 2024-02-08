Recognizing and not recognizing the election results…

In a landslide victory, current President Ilham Aliyev has secured an overwhelming 92.05 percent lead, according to preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission (CEC) following the early presidential elections held on February 7 in Azerbaijan. The remaining candidates garnered percentages ranging from 0.53 to 2.18, reflecting a significant disparity in voter support.

With 93.3 percent of the votes counted, the outcome appears to affirm Aliyev's continued mandate, a sentiment echoed by Nagif Hamzayev, a deputy from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party. Hamzayev lauded the Azerbaijani electorate's reaffirmed trust in Aliyev, crediting him with steering the nation through turbulent times and bolstering its sovereignty. He expressed confidence in Aliyev's ability to address ongoing challenges and enhance Azerbaijan's regional leadership while improving citizens' welfare.

Similarly, Fazail Agamaly, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and state Building, praised the electoral process in an interview with Turan, saying that despite some technical errors, the overall conduct of the elections deserved praise. Agamali dismissed claims of fundamental violations, underscoring the integrity of the electoral process.

However, not all voices have been unanimous in their appraisal of the elections. Opposition factions, including the National Council, have denounced the results, alleging premeditated outcomes and systematic voter coercion. Citing reports of widespread pressure on individuals across various sectors, from education to public and private employment, the opposition contends that administrative resources were deployed to manipulate voter turnout. Accusations of organized groups engaging in fraudulent voting practices, including so-called "carousel" voting, further fuel opposition skepticism.

Bashir Suleymanli, head of the Institute of Civil Rights, gave a sobering assessment in an interview with Radio Azadlig, noting the parallels between the recent elections and their predecessors. While acknowledging a notable mobilization effort at polling stations, facilitated by administrative resources, Suleymanli highlighted a concerning trend of coercive tactics employed to bolster voter participation.

As Azerbaijan grapples with divergent perspectives on the electoral process, the aftermath of these elections underscores the complex interplay of political dynamics and public perception shaping the nation's democratic landscape. Amidst celebrations of victory and cries of discontent, the nation stands at a critical juncture, grappling with questions of legitimacy and democratic governance.