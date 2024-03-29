Religious ceremonies in Azerbaijan are influenced by Iran?

On 7 March, the Council of Qadiyahs of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) issued a fatwa on the occasion of the month of Ramadan advent.

It specifies the daily schedule for the beginning and the end of fasting during Ramadan.

The nights of al-Qadr (Predestination) fall on 28, 30 March, 1 and 5 April (on one of these days the Koran was sent down).

On these days, believers visit mosques at night and pray until morning. However, the day before, believers came to only two mosques - the central Taza Pir and the small mosque Juma in the historical centre of the capital.

The CMD could not clearly explain why there were no worshippers. However, many worshippers told Turan's correspondent that they would go to the mosques tonight because "Khamenei said so."

A question arises: why is the opinion of Iran's spiritual leader more important for believers in Azerbaijan than the opinion of their own religious leader. It remains unclear.

A similar situation occurs practically every year during the end of Ramazan, when believers are guided by the opinions and deadlines given by foreign religious leaders.

* During the entire month of Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset, Muslims observe a strict fast: they refuse water and food during daylight hours.

Ramadan ends with the al-Fitr holiday to mark the end of the fast. On this day festive tables are set, relatives, neighbours and acquaintances (irrespective of their religion) are treated. Giving alms is an obligatory condition of Ramadan. It is also customary to visit the graves of relatives on holidays.