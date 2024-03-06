State Statistics Committee reports on "active participation of women" in economic and political life of country
State Statistics Committee reports on "active participation of women" in economic and political life of country
Women in Azerbaijan account for 50.2% of the country's population, the State Statistics Committee reported on 5 March.
Last year, 46.9 percent of 112,600 children born were girls.
Also, women account for 82.7 percent of teachers in general education schools, 79.4% in secondary special education institutions, 58.7% in higher education institutions.
Two thirds of the country's doctors are women.
In general education schools, 46.6 percent of students are girls. In secondary special education institutions, 62.5 percent of students are girls, and half of students in higher education institutions.
Women account for 59.2 percent of the country's scientific staff.
Over the past 10 years, the number of female doctors of science in the country has grown by 1.6 times and the number of female doctors of philosophy by 1.5 times.
There are 7 women among full members of the National Academy of Sciences and 9 among corresponding members.
Among the country's employed population, the number of women is 47.9 percent.
The proportion of women among civil servants is 29.4 percent and among individual entrepreneurs 22.7 percent.
Note that the number of women is also rising among the deputy corps. In 1990, 4.3 percent of parliamentary deputies were women, in 2000 - 10.7 percent, and now - 17.9 percent.
The number of women licensed to drive vehicles is growing rapidly. In 2008, the proportion of women among licence holders was 4.6%, and in 2023 it reached 12%.
The data above give grounds for the State Statistics Committee to state "the active participation of women both in the socio-economic and socio-political life of the country.
Social
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:58
The new solution will facilitate the organization, management, and monitoring of field operations, and accelerate the transition to a digital environment for companies Azercell, following its strategic aim of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives" introduces the "Mobile Team Management" solution to enhance communication in business. This platform offers business entities innovative tools that simplify field operations, optimize team collaboration, streamline business productivity, and increase overall customer satisfaction.
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:00
On Friday, March 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. The wind is north-westerly, gusty. The air temperature at night is +3+6, during the day it will be +6+10 degrees.
-
- 7 March 2024, 13:58
The Council of Caddies of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) has issued a fatwa on the occasion of the onset of Ramadan month. It specifies the daily schedule of the beginning and the end of fasting during Ramadan.
-
- 7 March 2024, 13:54
On March 6, with several employees detained on suspicion of smuggling. These actions have raised alarms among human rights activists and media watchdogs, who view them as part of a broader pattern of crackdown on dissenting voices in the country.
Leave a review