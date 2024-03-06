President Erdogan Condemns Israeli Actions, Vows Support for Palestine

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, speaking at a joint press conference after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on March 5, delivered a strong condemnation of Israeli actions and reiterated Turkey's unwavering support for Palestine. Erdogan's remarks underscore the deep-rooted commitment of Turkey to the Palestinian cause and its advocacy for a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During the press conference held at the presidential complex, President Erdogan expressed his satisfaction at hosting President Abbas and his delegation in Turkey, emphasizing the longstanding support of Turkey and its people for Palestine. Erdogan highlighted the exceptional place Palestine holds in the hearts of Turks, reaffirming the solidarity between the two nations.

Erdogan drew attention to the dire situation faced by Palestinians, particularly in light of recent escalations in violence perpetrated by Israel. He cited alarming statistics, indicating the staggering human toll of Israeli attacks, including the deaths of approximately 32,000 Palestinians and injuries to over 72,000 individuals since October 7. Erdogan also noted the displacement of nearly 2 million Palestinians from their homes as a result of Israeli aggression in Gaza and Ramallah.

Emphasizing Turkey's role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's ongoing efforts to support those affected by the conflict. He mentioned that about 1,000 wounded Palestinians are currently receiving treatment in various Turkish hospitals, underscoring Turkey's commitment to aiding victims of Israeli violence.

President strongly condemned Israeli actions, labeling them as genocide and accusing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his administration of blatant violations of international law. Erdogan criticized Western powers for their complicity in Israel's actions, alleging unwavering support despite flagrant human rights abuses.

In addition to humanitarian aid, President Erdogan emphasized Turkey's diplomatic efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He revealed that Turkey had submitted a report to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention. Erdogan lamented the lack of accountability for Israeli actions, despite international condemnation.

Furthermore, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He emphasized the futility of dealing with the consequences of the occupation without addressing its root causes, calling for concerted international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

President also underscored the importance of Palestinian unity in the face of Israeli aggression, expressing Turkey's readiness to support efforts towards reconciliation among Palestinians. He warned against provocative actions that could exacerbate tensions, particularly in the upcoming month of Ramadan.

In conclusion, President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, pledging to continue defending the rights and interests of the Palestinian people. Erdogan's remarks signal Turkey's steadfast commitment to advocating for justice and peace in the region amidst ongoing turmoil and conflict.