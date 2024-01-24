Tensions Rise as European Bodies Consider Sanctions Against Azerbaijan

Recent days have seen heightened tensions between Azerbaijan and European official bodies, particularly the Council of Europe and the European Union (EU), as discussions on limiting Azerbaijan's powers unfold. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is mulling over restricting the Azerbaijani delegation's authority, with a final decision expected on January 24. The reasons behind this potential move include reported human rights violations in Azerbaijan and a surge in the number of political prisoners.

Joseph Borrel, an EU official, delivered a stern statement expressing concern over President Aliyev's recent territorial claims. He warned that any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity would be unacceptable and could have serious consequences for relations with Azerbaijan. In response, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry dismissed the statement as an "unfounded claim" and a manifestation of double standards, further straining Azerbaijani-EU relations.

Experts suggest that Europe is inching closer to imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan, a move that, in their view, may drive Azerbaijan toward Russia. This alignment is exemplified by the announcement of a two-year roadmap between Azerbaijan and Russia and the signing of various agreements.

Elman Nasirov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on international relations and interparliamentary relations, places responsibility for the tensions on Western political circles. İn an interview with Turan, he asserts that Azerbaijan pursues a balanced foreign policy, standing equidistant from various power centers. Nasirov highlights the signing of strategic partnership documents between nine EU member states and Azerbaijan, positioning the country as a new alternative source for Europe.

Despite Azerbaijan's efforts to maintain equilibrium, Nasirov notes an intensification of pressure from the US State Department, the EU, and PACE. He attributes this to Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation through a military operation, a move that defied the political will of Western nations.

In an interview with Radio Azadlig, Arastun Orujlu, a political commentator, suggests that the strain in Azerbaijani-Western relations stems from Azerbaijan's closer alignment with Russia and active participation in joint political projects. The West expected a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the anti-terrorist operation, but Azerbaijan's decisive actions in Karabakh, in collaboration with Russia, altered perceptions.

Following Azerbaijan's refusal of negotiations mediated by the West after the September operation, human rights and democratic norms became focal points, potentially leading to sanctions. Orujlu anticip sanctions could target individuals and impact Azerbaijan's energy sector and assets.

While sanctions may strain Azerbaijani-European relations, Orujlu believes they may not be effective, given Azerbaijan's proximity to Russia and Iran. He also suggests that Azerbaijan's recent closeness to Arabian Peninsula countries may be a strategic move to counter potential sanctions.