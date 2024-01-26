The arrested activist demands the return of his personal belongings (updated)

Araz Aliyev, a member of the “Platform III of the Republic” and the NIDA Movement, appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a demand to return electronic devices and personal belongings seized from him during his detention. Aliyev was detained on December 23, and the next day he was administratively arrested for 25 days on charges of "petty hooliganism" and "disobeying the police." He denied the accusations and linked them to his political activities.

On December 23, during detention, plainclothes officers seized his laptop and mobile phone, as well as a bag with a bank and service card and apartment keys, the activist said after his release. "I still don't know where my things are stored and for what purposes they are used," he said in an interview with a Turan correspondent.

Aliyev said that on January 26, he officially appealed to the Interior Ministry demanding the return of the things seized from him.

One of the two laptops seized during the detention of members of the "Platform of the Third Republic" Araz Aliyev belonged to the head of this structure Akif Gurbanov

He wrote about it on Facebook. “ On December 23, during lunch in a cafe, I shared on social networks that I was being followed. Then, Araz Aliyev, who was in the office, took my computer from there," Gurbanov noted. "We have not been able to receive any information about the seized items for more than months. Araz Aliyev's lawyer also appealed to law enforcement and judicial authorities," Gurbanov continued.

During the arrest, they demanded that Aliyev turned on Gurbanov's computer. "But since he didn't know my password, and the computer was a Macbook, it was impossible to turn it on.

Then they wanted to take testimony from him against me that "I carry foreign currency with me, and he repeatedly witnessed how I change the currency," Gurbanov continued. He called on the Interior Ministry to officially express its attitude to this issue. "If there are any charges, let them announce, if not, then let them return the seized items," Gurbanov said.