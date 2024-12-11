The Cabinet of Ministers Has Established Public Holidays for 2025 in Connection with Novruz, Ramadan, and Gurban Bayram

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has set the dates for public holidays in 2025 in celebration of Novruz, Ramadan, and Gurban Bayram. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, March 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24 will be public holidays in Azerbaijan in honor of Novruz Bayram.

Since March 22 and 23 fall on Saturday and Sunday, the weekend will be moved to the following working days - March 25 and 26. The religious holiday of Ramadan will be celebrated on March 30 and 31. Since March 30 falls on a Sunday, the following working day - April 1 - will be a public holiday.

Gurban Bayram in 2025 will be celebrated on June 6-7. As June 7 falls on a Saturday, Monday, June 8, will also be a public holiday.