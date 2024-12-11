Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 12

On December 12, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with rain expected in the evening. A moderate southwestern wind will shift to a northwestern direction. The air temperature will be +6 to +9°C at night, and +9 to +13°C during the day. Humidity will range from 70% to 80%.

Rain is expected in the western regions of the country. Snow will fall in the mountains, and there will be fog in some areas. Winds will be westerly and gusty.

In lowland areas, the temperature will range from +3 to +7°C at night and +11 to +16°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -8°C at night, with daytime temperatures around +2 to +3°C.