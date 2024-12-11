Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 12
Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 12
On December 12, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with rain expected in the evening. A moderate southwestern wind will shift to a northwestern direction. The air temperature will be +6 to +9°C at night, and +9 to +13°C during the day. Humidity will range from 70% to 80%.
Rain is expected in the western regions of the country. Snow will fall in the mountains, and there will be fog in some areas. Winds will be westerly and gusty.
In lowland areas, the temperature will range from +3 to +7°C at night and +11 to +16°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -8°C at night, with daytime temperatures around +2 to +3°C.
Social
-
- 11 December 2024, 16:22
Officials (doctors) will be fined for prescribing medications not included in the State Register. Doctors could face fines ranging from 100 to 150 AZN, while legal entities may be fined between 300 and 400 AZN. This is outlined in a new proposed amendment to the Administrative Offenses Code, under Article 221.12.
-
- 11 December 2024, 15:20
The leading mobile operator extends ISO 37001:2016 certification for anti-bribery management systems Azercell, Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator, has once again demonstrated its commitment to transparency and ethical business practices by successfully renewing its ISO 37001:2016 certification for anti-bribery management systems. The certification audit, conducted on October 16, 2024, by the Turkish firm Denetik Belgelendirme, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), confirmed that Azercell’s anti-corruption policies and procedures fully comply with international standards. The evaluation reaffirmed that the company operates in alignment with the highest principles of transparency and accountability.
-
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has set the dates for public holidays in 2025 in celebration of Novruz, Ramadan, and Gurban Bayram. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- 10 December 2024, 20:46
On International Human Rights Day, prominent Azerbaijani activists Novella Jafaroglu, Mirvari Gahramanli, Arzu Abdullayeva, Hilal Mamedov, and Mehman Aliyev, director of the Turan news agency, gathered to discuss the worsening human rights situation in the country. The meeting focused on a concerning new wave of arrests targeting journalists associated with Meydan TV and civil society activists, reflecting what participants described as a significant decline in freedoms and expression in Azerbaijan.
Leave a review