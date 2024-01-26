The defense asked the court to acquit Avaz Zeynalli and Elnur Shukurov
The defense asked the court to acquit Avaz Zeynalli and Elnur Shukurov
The trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource, and Elnur Shukurov, the head of the “Sada TV” YouTube channel, continued in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on Friday. The lawyers made their closing remarks today. According to lawyer Fakhraddin Mehdiyev, the defense asked to dismiss the criminal case.
"We believe that there is no corpus delicti in the actions of both Avaz Zeynalli and Elnur Shukurov. Therefore, the case should be dismissed on exculpatory grounds," the lawyer said. The next meeting is scheduled for February 9th.
A week ago, the prosecutor asked the court to find Zeynalli guilty under Article 311 (taking a bribe) and Article 312-1.1 (Illegal influence on the decision of an official (trading authority) of the Criminal Code and sentence him to 10 years in prison. The prosecutor proposed to convict Shukurov under Article 312-1.1 to five years in prison.
* Lawyer Elchin Sadigov and founder of the “Khural TV” website Avaz Zeynalli were detained on September 10 on suspicion of accepting a bribe, and on September 11, the court arrested both. According to the investigation, Zeynalli, through the mediation of Sadygov, received money from the family of the arrested businessman Rasim Mammadov in order not to publish defamatory information about him.
On September 17, the Baku Court of Appeal transferred Sadigov to house arrest, separating his case into a separate proceeding. Later, Zeynalli was charged under the Article 312-1.1 (Illegal influence on the decision of an official (trafficking in authority) of the Criminal Code. Shukurov was also arrested on the same charge.
Social
-
- 27 January 2024, 13:17
Precipitation is expected in places in Baku and Apsheron peninsula on Sunday, 28 January. There is possibility of wet snow in some areas at night. Precipitation will gradually stop in the afternoon. A strengthening north-western wind will blow at night and in the morning at times. Air temperature will be +1 +4° at night, +4 +6° in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
-
- 27 January 2024, 00:26
The passenger ship "PS 173" gave a distress signal at about 21.00 on 26 January after the crew found water filling in the bow when the ship was in the Caspian Sea near Bulla Island, 30 km away from the Apsheron coast.
-
- 26 January 2024, 17:27
Araz Aliyev, a member of the “Platform III of the Republic” and the NIDA Movement, appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a demand to return electronic devices and personal belongings seized from him during his detention. Aliyev was detained on December 23, and the next day he was administratively arrested for 25 days on charges of "petty hooliganism" and "disobeying the police." He denied the accusations and linked them to his political activities.
-
- 26 January 2024, 16:53
On January 26, two students died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The tragedy occurred in the Narimanov district of the capital, in a rented apartment where Sarhan Hasanov, born in 2002, and Ali Hasanov, born in 2001, lived. In fact, an investigation was launched by the prosecutor's office of the Narimanov district.
Leave a review