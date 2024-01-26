Two students died from carbon monoxide

On January 26, two students died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The tragedy occurred in the Narimanov district of the capital, in a rented apartment where Sarhan Hasanov, born in 2002, and Ali Hasanov, born in 2001, lived. In fact, an investigation was launched by the prosecutor's office of the Narimanov district.

According to reports on social networks, Sarhan Hasanov took first place in the 3rd group at the 2020 entrance exams and was awarded a presidential scholarship.