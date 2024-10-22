“The Great Flood” in Baku, as the glorious legacy of Hajibala [ViDEO-3]

“The Great Flood” in Baku, as the glorious legacy of Hajibala

Last evening and night, marble “monuments” from the time of Hajibala (former mayor of the capital) once again reminded the residents of Baku of themselves. Underground passages and tunnels, decorated with marble and not equipped with an appropriate drainage system, caused a real flood in a number of districts of the capital.

The Sabunchi, Bingady, Narimanov and a number of other districts and villages of Baku city suffered the most. The downpour led to the water level on the roads and underground tunnels rising to 1.5-2 meters in some places.

As a result, dozens of cars got stuck in the passages and on the roads. According to unofficial data, there are victims.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations had to block the approaches to the tunnels and pump out the water with pumps, despite the continuing rain.

Videos taken by city residents and motorists stuck on the road testify to the complete incompetence of those who designed and built the road infrastructure.

HaJibala Abutalibov cared only about everything sparkling and looking beautiful, instead of thinking about the technical side of things.

Let us also recall that several years ago the government created a commission to monitor the state of the city's sewer and road infrastructure, headed by the then head of the presidential administration Ramiz Mehdiyev.

Today, residents of the capital have every right to call these people to account, as well as ask questions to the country's authorities.

