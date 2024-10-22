Reported Election Meddling In Moldova 'Consistent With Kremlin Activities', U.S. Says
The United States on Monday commended the Moldovan people for their participation in the October 20th election and referendum, urging for investigations into reported meddling, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The referendum to advance the country’s integration with the European Union eked out a narrow victory, while pro-European President Maia Sandu survived a runoff against a Russian-backed Socialist Party candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo.
"As we approach the second round of presidential elections on November 3rd, we’ll continue to support Moldova’s commitment to ensuring a credible and democratic process," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
"We also congratulate Moldova for the passage of the referendum, ensuring the EU path in their constitution. Our viewpoint continues to be that Moldova’s future is in Europe," Patel added.
When asked about allegations on Moldova facing intense election meddling, Patel said, "we and other international election observers noted some reports of malicious cyber activity, disinformation, and other things that are consistent with what we’ve seen the Kremlin do elsewhere and what the Kremlin has supported in its intent to undermine Moldova’s sovereignty."
"As it relates to these allegations, we certainly would want them to be investigated and resolved through appropriate transparent legal processes, but I’m not going to speculate any more on that," he concluded.
